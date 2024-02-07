All Sections
Russians plan to swap convicted collaborators for their prisoners of war – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 01:11
Russian prisoners-of-war. Photo: Getty Images

Activists from the Cyber Resistance movement have gained access to data from the Russian-run penitentiary service in the temporarily occupied territories (TOTs) of Luhansk Oblast, which has revealed plans to swap local collaborators convicted by the Russian occupying authorities in exchange for Russian prisoners-of-war.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "It follows from these data that the prosecutor’s office of the Russian Federation appealed to the head of the Prison Service in the temporarily occupied territories, Alexei Cherepovskyi, regarding the provision of the possible imprisoned collaborators exchange to Ukraine list."

An official request from the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation to provide information on certain prisoners in the so-called Luhansk People's Republic for the purposes of prisoner exchange

Details: NRC noted that the list of those who have long been held in the depths of Russian prisons due to Russian internal disputes includes those whose arrests had not been officially reported and who were officially at large until recently.

 
A list of persons offered for exchange

The NRC noted that Ukraine's priority is our prisoners of war and their soonest possible liberation: "Therefore, Russian plans to exchange its citizens for traitors are not acceptable, and can only be realised in the sick fantasies of the Kremlin."

