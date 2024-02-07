All Sections
Russians push on 7 fronts; Ukraine's defenders repel almost 100 engagements over past day – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 February 2024, 08:20
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers continue to attack along the entire contact line. Over the past day, they launched 4 missile strikes and 27 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops and populated areas 88 times. A total of 92 combat engagements took place on the front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 February

Quote: "The Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine at night, using 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The air defence assets and personnel destroyed 12 attack UAVs.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Yablunivka (Sumy Oblast); Veterynarne, Okhrymivka, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Oleksandropil, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); as well as Novodarivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

[Russian] artillery affected over 140 cities, towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Hryhorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 8 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 20 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near Robotyne and to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. During the past day, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful assaults.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 13 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and two anti-aircraft missile systems. Assets and personnel of the air defence forces of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-59 air-launched guided missile. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, two clusters of personnel, two ammunition storage points and three Russian artillery systems.

Donetsk Oblast
Russians push on several fronts, 126 combat clashes occur over past day – General Staff report
Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka front, where Ukrainian defenders repel 44 assaults – General Staff
Civilian killed and 2 injured in Russian attack on residential area in Toretsk – photo
