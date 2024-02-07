All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wreckage of undetonated missile found in Lviv Oblast – photo

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:15
Wreckage of undetonated missile found in Lviv Oblast – photo
Missile wreckage fell in a field in the village of Stryi district. Photo: Kozytsyi on Telegram

The wreckage of a missile shot down on the morning of 7 February that did not detonate was found in a field in the Stryi district of Lviv Oblast.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Kozytskyi: "We found the wreckage of a missile that did not detonate in one of the villages of Mykolaiv hromada in Stryi district, in a field, 400 metres from residential buildings. This is the missile that was shot down by our air defence forces. Bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene. 

Advertisement:

I urge you: if you come across such a ‘finding’, do not approach it, let alone touch it. The wreckage can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately at 102."

Details: Earlier, Kozytskyi reported that air defence forces shot down one missile in Stryi district, with no casualties or damage to facilities.

У селі Стрийського району в полі впали уламки ракети
Missile wreckage fell in a field in the village of Stryi district.
Photo: Kozytsyi on Telegram

And in Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, a missile hit an industrial facility, partially destroying the building and causing a fire. 

Kozytskyi said that the fire at the industrial facility in Drohobych was extinguished at around 09:30.

The State Emergency Service said that the fire damaged the roof over an area of 500 square metres and a garbage truck. No one was injured. Information is still being established.

Background: In total, the Russian occupiers used 64 means of air attack on the night of 6-7 February and the morning of 7 February: attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces downed 44 targets: 29 missiles and 15 drones.

Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lviv Oblastmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Lviv Oblast
Russian missile damages industrial facility in Lviv Oblast
Explosions in Cherkasy Oblast, Kharkiv, and Lviv Oblast’s Drohobych; missiles manoeuvring in Ukraine's west
Prosecutor General's Office to request arrest and US$13 million bail for son of businessman involved in MoD procurement case
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: