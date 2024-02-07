Wreckage of undetonated missile found in Lviv Oblast – photo

Missile wreckage fell in a field in the village of Stryi district. Photo: Kozytsyi on Telegram

The wreckage of a missile shot down on the morning of 7 February that did not detonate was found in a field in the Stryi district of Lviv Oblast.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kozytskyi: "We found the wreckage of a missile that did not detonate in one of the villages of Mykolaiv hromada in Stryi district, in a field, 400 metres from residential buildings. This is the missile that was shot down by our air defence forces. Bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene.

I urge you: if you come across such a ‘finding’, do not approach it, let alone touch it. The wreckage can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately at 102."

Details: Earlier, Kozytskyi reported that air defence forces shot down one missile in Stryi district, with no casualties or damage to facilities.

And in Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, a missile hit an industrial facility, partially destroying the building and causing a fire.

Kozytskyi said that the fire at the industrial facility in Drohobych was extinguished at around 09:30.

The State Emergency Service said that the fire damaged the roof over an area of 500 square metres and a garbage truck. No one was injured. Information is still being established.

Background: In total, the Russian occupiers used 64 means of air attack on the night of 6-7 February and the morning of 7 February: attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces downed 44 targets: 29 missiles and 15 drones.

Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

