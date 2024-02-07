All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov loses legal case while seeking to lift EU sanctions

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 14:56
Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov loses legal case while seeking to lift EU sanctions
Putin and Usmanov. Photo: Getty Images

Russian-Uzbek metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov will remain on the EU sanctions list.

Source: Reuters, citing a top EU court on Wednesday after it dismissed Usmanov’s appeal.

In its decision to add him to the sanctions list in March 2022, shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU described Usmanov as having "particularly close ties" to Russian President Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote: "He actively supported the Russian government's policies of destabilisation in Ukraine," the EU sanctions decision says.

The European Court also rejected a similar appeal from Russia's former first deputy prime Minister Igor Shuvalov who asked to remove him from the sanctions list.

The EU characterised him as someone "supporting actions and policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Background: In May 2022, it was reported that Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov challenged the EU's decision to impose severe sanctions against him in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaoligarchs
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Russia
Russians damage 2 gas pipelines in Mykolaiv
Polish minister on Russia's attack: Moscow's policy unchanged, urges conclusions
Morning attack causes no critical issues for power system operation
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: