5 hours in smoke-filled apartment: 2 children rescued from residential building in Kyiv struck by Russians – photo

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 18:49
5 hours in smoke-filled apartment: 2 children rescued from residential building in Kyiv struck by Russians – photo
Photo: UNICEF Ukraine/Facebook

A 14-year-old schoolboy from the city of Kyiv has spent over five hours together with his younger sister and aunt in their 13th-floor apartment that was ablaze and smoke-filled. Their residential building was damaged in a large-scale Russian morning attack.

Source: UNICEF Ukraine

Details: When an explosion occurred, Danylo and his 10-year-old cousin and aunt were still asleep. His parents were at work at the time.

"There was flame and smoke, and my sister was very scared. We started putting out the fire with water, and I breathed in too much smoke," the boy recalls.  

 
14-year-old Danylo who was rescued from a smoke-filled apartment
Photo: UNICEF Ukraine/Facebook

The rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine managed to get to their apartment in the afternoon after the fire was localised.

During the rescue operation, Danylo’s parents and friends were waiting for him in the yard near the damaged residential building. His mum kept in touch with him all this time.

"I was in the metro on my way to work when the explosions rang out, and the children were with my sister. They were not injured, but they got very scared. The apartment has been damaged and is filled with smoke," Danylo’s mother said.

Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia turned to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to receive a detailed commentary on the situation and is waiting for the response.

Background: On 7 February, Russia launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine using 64 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 44 Russian targets.

The latest reports indicate that 38 people had been injured and four killed in the 7 February missile attack on Kyiv.

