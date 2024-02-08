Russian attacks on Mykolaiv cause devastating explosions and fires – photo
The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones on the night of 7-8 February. As a result, private houses, multi-storey residential buildings and sports facilities were damaged.
Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram
Details: As a result of the hits, a fire also occurred on the grounds of an industrial facility and a house.
It is reported that firefighters promptly extinguished the fires.
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Currently, prosecutors, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) investigators, National Police investigators, explosive ordnance disposal experts and State Emergency Service personnel are working at the scene.
A pre-trial investigation under Article 438.1 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been initiated in connection with this incident.
Sienkevych added that as a result of the overnight shelling, more than 20 residential buildings including private houses and multi-story structures suffered damage, as did office spaces and the premises of a private business. There are also reports of destruction on the premises of a municipal facility.
Background:
- Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said that "there were strikes" in the city on the night of 7-8 February.
- There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including a partially constructed high-rise and an educational facility, as a result of a nighttime drone attack in Odesa.
- Drone wreckage led to a fire at an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.
- Ukrainian air defence troops destroyed 11 out of 17 Shahed UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine overnight on 7-8 February.
Support UP or become our patron!