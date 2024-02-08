All Sections
Russian attacks on Mykolaiv cause devastating explosions and fires – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 February 2024, 11:35
Russian attacks on Mykolaiv cause devastating explosions and fires – photo
Photo: Prosecutor's Office

The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones on the night of 7-8 February. As a result, private houses, multi-storey residential buildings and sports facilities were damaged.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram

Details: As a result of the hits, a fire also occurred on the grounds of an industrial facility and a house.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office

It is reported that firefighters promptly extinguished the fires.

 
Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

 
Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Currently, prosecutors, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) investigators, National Police investigators, explosive ordnance disposal experts and State Emergency Service personnel are working at the scene.

 
Photo: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mykolaiv Mayor

A pre-trial investigation under Article 438.1 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been initiated in connection with this incident.

 
Photo: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mykolaiv Mayor

Sienkevych added that as a result of the overnight shelling, more than 20 residential buildings including private houses and multi-story structures suffered damage, as did office spaces and the premises of a private business. There are also reports of destruction on the premises of a municipal facility.

Background:

  • Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said that "there were strikes" in the city on the night of 7-8 February.
  • There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including a partially constructed high-rise and an educational facility, as a result of a nighttime drone attack in Odesa.
  • Drone wreckage led to a fire at an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.
  • Ukrainian air defence troops destroyed 11 out of 17 Shahed UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine overnight on 7-8 February.

