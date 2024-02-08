All Sections
Decree on Zaluzhnyi's dismissal expected this evening

Sevgil Musaieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 February 2024, 18:21
Decree on Zaluzhnyi's dismissal expected this evening
photo by Office of the President

The Office of the President of Ukraine is preparing a decree on the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources

Details: A meeting with journalists is to be held at 18:30. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the decree on Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal should appear later this evening.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, a meeting between the president and the Commander-in-Chief which both had mentioned on social media was held at the President’s Office at 17:00.

Zaluzhnyi has reportedly informed his team of his dismissal.

