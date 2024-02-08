Decree on Zaluzhnyi's dismissal expected this evening
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 18:21
The Office of the President of Ukraine is preparing a decree on the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources
Details: A meeting with journalists is to be held at 18:30. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the decree on Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal should appear later this evening.
Advertisement:
According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, a meeting between the president and the Commander-in-Chief which both had mentioned on social media was held at the President’s Office at 17:00.
Zaluzhnyi has reportedly informed his team of his dismissal.
Support UP or become our patron!