NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on 15 February at defence minister level

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 18:42
Photo: NATO.INT

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at defence minister level will be held on 15 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Alliance

Details: The meeting will take place as part of a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers to be held in Brussels on 14-15 February.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was launched at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 as a new format for the relationship between the North Atlantic Alliance and Kyiv. The Council’s first meeting took place on 12 July.

NATO has scheduled the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format, for 14 February, the day before the Council meeting.

The Contact Group’s previous meeting, which focused on Kyiv’s long-term needs, was held online.

The Brussels meetings will take place at a time when Ukraine is in desperate need of artillery shells and the Ukraine funding bill has stalled in the US Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATO
