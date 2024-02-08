All Sections
Kyiv's Mayor on dismissal of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: I hope government offers explanation for this change

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 February 2024, 19:54
Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Getty Images

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, has responded to the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, by expressing hope that the authorities will explain their actions to society.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "I thank the general and a great man, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, for serving Ukraine and protecting our state. Thanks to you, Ukrainians truly believed in our Armed Forces, which now have the highest level of public trust. As a combat general during the war, you faced numerous critical situations and made difficult decisions."

Details: The mayor of the capital expressed confidence that Zaluzhnyi will overcome this challenge with dignity. 

"I hope the government offers explanations for such changes. At a time when there are heavy battles on the frontline, it is critical to maintain effective cooperation with international partners. At the moment when society's unity necessitates the presence of trustworthy authorities," Klitschko said.

Background: 

  • On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.
  • Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. 

Subjects: KlitschkoZaluzhnyiArmed Forces
