US Under Secretary of State Nuland resigns from Department of State

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has said that Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, plans to leave the Department of State in the coming weeks.

Source: Blinken's statement released by the Department of State

Quote: "Victoria Nuland has let me know that she intends to step down in the coming weeks as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs – a role in which she has personified President Biden’s commitment to put diplomacy back at the center of our foreign policy and revitalize America’s global leadership at a crucial time for our nation and the world."

Advertisement:

Details: Blinken said that he and US President Joe Biden have asked John Bass, Under Secretary of State for Management, to serve as the acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs until Nuland’s replacement is confirmed.

Blinken added that Nuland’s resignation brings to an end three and a half decades of "remarkable public service" under six presidents and ten secretaries of state.

"These experiences have armed Toria with an encyclopedic knowledge of a wide range of issues and regions, and an unmatched capacity to wield the full toolkit of American diplomacy to advance our interests and values," he said.

He noted that it is Nuland's leadership in the matters about Ukraine that diplomats and students of foreign policy will be studying for many years to come.

Quote: "Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand strongly on its own feet – democratically, economically, and militarily."

Background:

Earlier, Nuland expressed confidence that 2024 is of great strategic importance for Ukraine and will bring it some "solid successes" on the battlefield.

She also stated that the US Congress would vote for additional assistance to Ukraine given its role in the country's survival and prosperity.

Before that, she noted that Ukraine's allies should prepare for a prolonged confrontation in the war with Russia, including by helping the Ukrainian economy recover as quickly as possible.

Support UP or become our patron!