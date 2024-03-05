All Sections
No political decision on sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine – German Defence Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 21:59
Boris Pistorius. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that in a leaked conversation between Bundeswehr officers, it was clearly stated that no political decision had been made to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Details: "They always mentioned during all that phone call, there is no political decision – neither by the chancellor (Olaf Scholz) nor by me to deploy Taurus to Ukraine," Pistorius said.

The minister said that Germany's allies were not upset about the scandal surrounding the intercepted conversation.

He added that he had informed his partners in Washington and London on Monday that it was a one-off mistake.

"They are not angry or upset with Germany because they know that we have rules and that things like this can happen," said Pistorius.

Background: Earlier, Pistorius said that one of the participants in confidential talks that were intercepted by Russia, in which senior German Air Force officers discussed the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, had called via an insecure line

Subjects: Germany
