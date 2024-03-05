Man injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian attack

The Russians opened fire at the border of Sumy Oblast 37 times during the day, 222 explosions were recorded. A local resident was injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, the Russians fired from MLRS, 10 explosions were reported. A local resident was wounded in the attack.

In the Bilopillia hromada, the Russian forces fired from mortars (with 26 explosions reported), AGS grenade launchers (30 explosions), and artillery (10 explosions).

In the Velykopysarivka hromada, the Russians fired from AGS (14 explosions), artillery (3 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions).

In the Khotin hromada, a mortar attack was recorded (7 explosions).

In the Esman hromada, machine gun and mortar attacks occurred (5 explosions).

In the Putyvl hromada, the Russians fired from artillery (3 explosions).

In the Miropillia hromada, artillery (15 explosions) and mortar attacks (14 explosions) were observed.

In the Nova Sloboda hromada, mortar (5 explosions) and artillery attacks (6 explosions) were recorded.

In the Krasnopillia hromada, MLRS, artillery (7 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions) were recorded.

In the Yunakivka hromada, the Russians dropped explosives from a UAV (2 explosions recorded).

In the Druzhba hromada, the Russians fired from MLRS (20 explosions).

In the Shalyhyne hromada, AGS (15 explosions), machine gun and mortar attacks (2 explosions) were observed.

