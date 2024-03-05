Man injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian attack
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 23:10
The Russians opened fire at the border of Sumy Oblast 37 times during the day, 222 explosions were recorded. A local resident was injured.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details:
- In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, the Russians fired from MLRS, 10 explosions were reported. A local resident was wounded in the attack.
- In the Bilopillia hromada, the Russian forces fired from mortars (with 26 explosions reported), AGS grenade launchers (30 explosions), and artillery (10 explosions).
- In the Velykopysarivka hromada, the Russians fired from AGS (14 explosions), artillery (3 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions).
- In the Khotin hromada, a mortar attack was recorded (7 explosions).
- In the Esman hromada, machine gun and mortar attacks occurred (5 explosions).
- In the Putyvl hromada, the Russians fired from artillery (3 explosions).
- In the Miropillia hromada, artillery (15 explosions) and mortar attacks (14 explosions) were observed.
- In the Nova Sloboda hromada, mortar (5 explosions) and artillery attacks (6 explosions) were recorded.
- In the Krasnopillia hromada, MLRS, artillery (7 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions) were recorded.
- In the Yunakivka hromada, the Russians dropped explosives from a UAV (2 explosions recorded).
- In the Druzhba hromada, the Russians fired from MLRS (20 explosions).
- In the Shalyhyne hromada, AGS (15 explosions), machine gun and mortar attacks (2 explosions) were observed.
