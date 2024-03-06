All Sections
Latvian government approves list of goods banned from import from Russia and Belarus

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 03:45
Latvian government approves list of goods banned from import from Russia and Belarus
Grain crops. Stock photo: Flagma

The Latvian government has approved a list of agricultural and feed products prohibited for import from Russia and Belarus.

Source: Latvian government website

Details: The regulation comes into force on 8 March. 

The list includes vegetables and root crops, such as potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, all grains, raw materials for feed and finished feed, nuts and other fruits and berries. 

Pickled, canned, raw and dried agricultural products are also banned for import. 

The decision to ban the import of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products was made on 22 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LatviaRussiaBelarus
Latvia
Latvia to hold minute of silence on second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Baltic states condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
Russia sees sabotage of its "elections" in Baltic States and resorts to threats
