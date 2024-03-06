Russians report UAV attack: fuel and lubricants depot on fire in Kursk Oblast

Governor Roman Starovoyt has reported that a fuel and lubricants depot has caught fire in Russia’s Kursk Oblast after an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Starovoyt on Telegram

Quote: "Today, a fire broke out at the fuel and lubricants depot as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone in the Zheleznogorsk district. A fuel tank is on fire; there are no casualties."

Details: Starovoyt did not provide any further details, but stated that emergency services rushed to the scene.

