Russians report UAV attack: fuel and lubricants depot on fire in Kursk Oblast
Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 08:45
Governor Roman Starovoyt has reported that a fuel and lubricants depot has caught fire in Russia’s Kursk Oblast after an attack by a Ukrainian drone.
Source: Starovoyt on Telegram
Quote: "Today, a fire broke out at the fuel and lubricants depot as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone in the Zheleznogorsk district. A fuel tank is on fire; there are no casualties."
Details: Starovoyt did not provide any further details, but stated that emergency services rushed to the scene.
