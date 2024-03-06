All Sections
Overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast damages recreational facility and houses

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 6 March 2024, 09:54
Overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast damages recreational facility and houses
Stock photo of Iranian drones. Source: Getty Images

A recreational facility, gas station, and homes in a residential area have been damaged as a result of the overnight Russian attack near Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian occupiers once again insidiously directed loitering drones at populated areas and industrial facilities along the coastal zone. Drone incursions into residential areas complicated the work of air defence forces. 

Another recreational facility, a gas station, and buildings in a residential area in Odesa Oblast were damaged by the falling wreckage of downed drones. Law enforcement officials are documenting further crimes by the Russians."

Details: He added that 18 Russian drones were destroyed in the territory of the oblast. There are no civilian injuries or casualties.

Background: 

  • During the night in Odesa, air defence systems responded to a drone attack.

Subjects: Odesa Oblastdrones
