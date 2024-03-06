All Sections
Russians bombard village in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 14:05
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces bombarded the village of Netailove in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 6 March, killing a 63-year-old woman.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person was killed as a result of the attack on Netailove in Ocheretyne hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. The village came under fire at 08:30."

Details: Filashkin added that the woman sustained a fatal wound and died on the way to the hospital.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattack
