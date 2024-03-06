All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Congressmen from both parties call on Pentagon to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 14:30
Congressmen from both parties call on Pentagon to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS
Stock photo: Getty Images

After meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Munich, a group of US congressmen from both parties, at the request of the latter, appealed to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles and solve the problem of ammunition shortages.

Source: Yehor Cherniev, Ukrainian MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, who published a copy of the congressmen's statement, reported by European Pravda

Details: In their statement, the congressmen not only call for the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv but also ask Austin to help solve the problem of ammunition shortages for Ukraine, giving a detailed explanation of the reasons if there are obstacles to the immediate fulfilment of these requests or their consideration.

Advertisement:

The document was signed by members of the House of Representatives Michael Turner, Gerald Connolly, Brett Guthrie, Linda Sánchez, Neal Dunn, Brendan Boyle, Ann Wagner, Rick Larsen, Brian Fitzpatrick, Donald Norcross and Rich McCormick.

"I hope that after providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz will have no arguments against it and no room for manoeuvre. If he needs any additional signal, we will try to provide it," Cherniev said.

In his comments to the post, Cherniev clarified that these missiles could fly almost 300 kilometres, while Ukraine previously received an older modification of ATACMS, with the effective range of 165 kilometres.

Cherniev said that the last time the mechanism worked this way was with Leopard tanks, which Ukraine received from Germany after the announcement of the transfer of Abrams tanks by the United States.

"We have support in Congress on this issue. We are waiting for the response from the White House and the Pentagon. We have to try all methods. The word 'impossible' should not exist," Cherniev said.

Background:

  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was positive about the possible supply of long-range weapons, including ATACMS, after recent talks with Western partners.
  • Prior to that, the media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was working to provide Ukraine with new powerful long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ATACMSUSAUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
ATACMS
Thrilled about our allies' stance on supplying us with ATACMS – Zelenskyy
What should Ukraine do to overcome Orbán's veto and start EU accession negotiations
What Ukraine is doing to unlock border with EU
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: