Congressmen from both parties call on Pentagon to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS

After meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Munich, a group of US congressmen from both parties, at the request of the latter, appealed to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles and solve the problem of ammunition shortages.

Source: Yehor Cherniev, Ukrainian MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, who published a copy of the congressmen's statement, reported by European Pravda

Details: In their statement, the congressmen not only call for the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv but also ask Austin to help solve the problem of ammunition shortages for Ukraine, giving a detailed explanation of the reasons if there are obstacles to the immediate fulfilment of these requests or their consideration.

The document was signed by members of the House of Representatives Michael Turner, Gerald Connolly, Brett Guthrie, Linda Sánchez, Neal Dunn, Brendan Boyle, Ann Wagner, Rick Larsen, Brian Fitzpatrick, Donald Norcross and Rich McCormick.

"I hope that after providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz will have no arguments against it and no room for manoeuvre. If he needs any additional signal, we will try to provide it," Cherniev said.

In his comments to the post, Cherniev clarified that these missiles could fly almost 300 kilometres, while Ukraine previously received an older modification of ATACMS, with the effective range of 165 kilometres.

Cherniev said that the last time the mechanism worked this way was with Leopard tanks, which Ukraine received from Germany after the announcement of the transfer of Abrams tanks by the United States.

"We have support in Congress on this issue. We are waiting for the response from the White House and the Pentagon. We have to try all methods. The word 'impossible' should not exist," Cherniev said.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was positive about the possible supply of long-range weapons, including ATACMS, after recent talks with Western partners.

Prior to that, the media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was working to provide Ukraine with new powerful long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles.

