Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills civilian and injures 4 more people, including children

The Russians attacked the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, which resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man. Four more people were injured, including three children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Occupiers struck Borova in the Izium district. Early information indicates that a 70-year-old civilian man was killed. Four people were injured, including three children."

Details: Syniehubov reported that a woman was rescued from under the rubble and taken to hospital. Additionally, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the premises, leading to the destruction of a car, a garage, and outbuildings.

