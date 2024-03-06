Russians bombard Kherson and Beryslav, wounding 3 people – video

Aftermath of attack on Kherson on 6 March. Screenshot: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have bombarded Kherson and Beryslav on 6 March, wounding three civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: An explosive device had been dropped from a drone into a couple's home in Beryslav. A man, 59, and his wife, 58, sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions.

The Russians also attacked the Korabel district of Kherson in the afternoon.

Quote: "A woman, 45, was injured in her own yard. Her leg was wounded."

