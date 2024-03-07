Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers in one day
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 07:53
The Russians lost another 1,160 soldiers, 51 armoured combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, and 17 tanks in the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 421,430 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 6,695 (+17) tanks;
- 12,779 (+51) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,350 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,009 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 701 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,963 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,919 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,532 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,647 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
