Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers in one day

The Russians lost another 1,160 soldiers, 51 armoured combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, and 17 tanks in the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

421,430 (+1,160) military personnel;

6,695 (+17) tanks;

12,779 (+51) armoured combat vehicles;

10,350 (+42) artillery systems;

1,009 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

701 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,963 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,919 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,532 (+53) vehicles and tankers;

1,647 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

