Russia's FSB kills Belarusian activist accused of allegedly preparing terrorist attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 March 2024, 13:33
Mikalaj Aliaksiejev. Photo: social media

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported on 7 March that its officers had "taken out" a Belarusian citizen, 49, who purportedly "supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was preparing a terrorist attack" in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia.

Source: Radio Liberty's Ukrainian and Belarusian services

Details: The Russian secret service claimed that the man had resisted arrest and opened fire on FSB officers.

Telegram-based news outlet Astra identified the man as activist Mikalaj Aliaksiejev, who attended the 2020 rallies in Belarus to protest against the official results of the so-called presidential election, which declared the victory of authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The circumstances under which Aliaksiejev ended up in Russia are unknown.

Astra reports that the activist was killed on 6 March.

One of Mikalaj's sons, Vlad, 24, confirmed his father's death to the Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva. Aliaksiejev was the father of four children.

Subjects: RussiaBelarus
14:57
