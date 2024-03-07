Largest group of European Parliament adopts special resolution on EU plan for Ukraine's victory

The European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament that is likely to retain its leadership after the June elections, has adopted a special resolution on the EU's plan for Ukraine's victory.

The proposed EU plan for Ukraine's victory aims to address the shortcomings by introducing concrete measures to reform the entire military assistance system and move from individual to collective action and resource allocation.

To this end, the EPP insists that the European Commission and NATO prepare, adopt and implement a clear collective Ukraine victory plan with political, economic and military support for Ukraine soon.

According to the resolution, the plan should ensure that Western military support annually exceeds 0.25% of Western GDP, which will provide three times more military support to Ukraine than Ukraine received in 2023.

This would allow Ukraine to start accumulating the necessary reserves to defeat Russian troops in 2025-2026, the document says.

The resolution notes that the EU plan should provide for constant consultations and coordination with key political players in Ukraine across the entire political spectrum to be inclusive and strengthen internal unity.

To achieve such a critical level of assistance, each EU member state must increase its support for Ukraine, the document says.

The resolution states that the EU's plan for Ukraine's victory should contain calculations for a Plan B in case the US Congress fails to agree on support for Ukraine. In this case, the EU should be ready to step in and cover the amounts that Washington may not allocate.

In addition, to reduce dependence on external assistance and ensure Ukraine's long-term sustainability, the plan should prioritise efforts aimed at supporting its military-industrial complex.

Previously Lithuanian intelligence stated that the Russian Federation has enough resources to fight in Ukraine with the current intensity for at least another two years.

Before this, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that he was calling for a "strategic leap forward" by raising the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine and warned against "a lurking spirit of defeat".

Background:

Last week, Macron said that "it is impossible to rule out" sending Western troops to Ukraine. Subsequently, he added that his statement was carefully thought out.

