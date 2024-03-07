All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner chief's body double killed in action near Robotyne

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 March 2024, 21:56
Wagner chief's body double killed in action near Robotyne
Ruslan Yunusov, doppelganger of Yevgeniy Prigozhin. Photo: Agenstvo.Novosti

The Russian media outlet Agentstvo.Novosti (Agency.News) has reported that Ruslan Yunusov, a Russian soldier who changed his name to Yevgeny Prigozhin a few years ago, was killed in action in Ukraine at the end of January.

Source: Agentstvo.Novosti

Details: Agentstvo.Novosti reported that Yunusov-Prigozhin’s details were on a list of paratroopers from the Pskov 76th Air Assault Division who had been killed on the outskirts of Robotyne, a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. His death has also been confirmed by a female relative.

Advertisement:

Russian media outlets had previously reported that Yunusov was one of the Wagner Group leader’s three body doubles. He changed his name in May 2018.

In 2021, by which time the real Prigozhin had been sanctioned, the media reported that his "doubles" had been travelling to Europe.

Background:  On the evening of 23 August, Russian media and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency reported that a plane carrying Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed in Russia's Tver Oblast. All 10 people on board were reportedly killed, including Prigozhin's deputy, Dmitry Utkin, who went by the alias Wagner.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PrigozhinRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Prigozhin
Kremlin reacts to claim that Puting's right-hand was behind Prigozhin's murder
Putin's right-hand Patrushev behind Prigozhin's murder – WSJ
Ukraine's intelligence chief on Prigozhin: We still don't know if he died or not
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: