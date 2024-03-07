Wagner chief's body double killed in action near Robotyne

The Russian media outlet Agentstvo.Novosti (Agency.News) has reported that Ruslan Yunusov, a Russian soldier who changed his name to Yevgeny Prigozhin a few years ago, was killed in action in Ukraine at the end of January.

Source: Agentstvo.Novosti

Details: Agentstvo.Novosti reported that Yunusov-Prigozhin’s details were on a list of paratroopers from the Pskov 76th Air Assault Division who had been killed on the outskirts of Robotyne, a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. His death has also been confirmed by a female relative.

Russian media outlets had previously reported that Yunusov was one of the Wagner Group leader’s three body doubles. He changed his name in May 2018.

In 2021, by which time the real Prigozhin had been sanctioned, the media reported that his "doubles" had been travelling to Europe.

Background: On the evening of 23 August, Russian media and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency reported that a plane carrying Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed in Russia's Tver Oblast. All 10 people on board were reportedly killed, including Prigozhin's deputy, Dmitry Utkin, who went by the alias Wagner.

