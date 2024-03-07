Lithuania sends 155-mm munitions to Ukraine

On 7 March, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence announced that it had sent another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes 155-mm artillery ammunition.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas stressed that Lithuania is sending "what Ukraine needs most right now".

"We hear them, and our assistance continues," he added.

In addition to sending military equipment and weapons, Lithuania contributes to Ukraine's defence by providing training, treatment and rehabilitation for wounded soldiers, expert advice, and contributions to Ukraine's aid funds.

Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy estimates that Lithuania has provided support to Ukraine worth 1.8% of its GDP, and by this metric it is currently the world's top supporter of Ukraine.

Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius, who has twice served as prime minister, has proposed the creation of a ministry or other institution within the Lithuanian government that would coordinate assistance to Ukraine.

