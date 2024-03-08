President's Office reveals details of Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Türkiye

The Office of the President of Ukraine has announced details of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Türkiye, which will take place on Friday, 8 March.

Details: The President’s Office stated that Zelenskyy will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The leaders will discuss the Peace Formula, the organisation of the Peace Summit, the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, global food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners, political and otherwise, held in Russia.

"Special attention will be paid to joint projects in the defence industry during the visit," the statement said.

Zelenskyy will also visit shipyards where corvettes are being built for the Ukrainian Navy and meet with representatives of Turkish defence companies.

Background:

The previous day, Zelenskyy's visit was announced by the Turkish side. The Turkish presidential office said that during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Erdoğan would discuss the course of the war, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan comes after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan insisted on the need for negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara continues to support a peaceful settlement of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is ready to offer a platform for relevant "negotiations".

