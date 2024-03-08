All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office reveals details of Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Türkiye

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 March 2024, 10:48
President's Office reveals details of Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Türkiye
Erdoğan and Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

The Office of the President of Ukraine has announced details of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Türkiye, which will take place on Friday, 8 March.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President’s Office stated that Zelenskyy will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Advertisement:

The leaders will discuss the Peace Formula, the organisation of the Peace Summit, the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, global food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners, political and otherwise, held in Russia.

"Special attention will be paid to joint projects in the defence industry during the visit," the statement said.

Zelenskyy will also visit shipyards where corvettes are being built for the Ukrainian Navy and meet with representatives of Turkish defence companies.

Background:

  • The previous day, Zelenskyy's visit was announced by the Turkish side. The Turkish presidential office said that during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Erdoğan would discuss the course of the war, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations.
  • The meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan comes after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan insisted on the need for negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara continues to support a peaceful settlement of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is ready to offer a platform for relevant "negotiations".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Office of the President of UkraineZelenskyyTürkiyeErdogan
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President's Office preparing Constitutional Court submission regarding Zelenskyy's further legitimacy
Ukrainian President's Office reveals text of Ukraine-Denmark security agreement
Ukrainian government considers two options for economic reservation from mobilisation
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: