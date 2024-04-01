Defence Forces of Ukraine's South report Russian Black Sea Fleet losses in past month
Monday, 1 April 2024, 01:56
The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have reported the total losses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet over the past month.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Quote: "It was a tough month for the Russian Black Sea Fleet."
Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South noted that the patrol ship Sergei Kotov had been sunk.
In addition, the following vessels were damaged:
- large landing ship Konstantin Olshansky
- reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs
- landing ship Yamal
- landing ship Azov.
