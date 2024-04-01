Defence Forces of Ukraine's South report Russian Black Sea Fleet losses in past month

Screenshot from the video of the attack on Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov. Video: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have reported the total losses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet over the past month.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "It was a tough month for the Russian Black Sea Fleet."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South noted that the patrol ship Sergei Kotov had been sunk.

In addition, the following vessels were damaged:

large landing ship Konstantin Olshansky

reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs

landing ship Yamal

landing ship Azov.

