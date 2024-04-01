All Sections
Ukrainian border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 April 2024, 10:02
Ukrainian border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards have stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The border guard service reports that border guards, while carrying out a combat mission on one of the fronts of the state border in Sumy Oblast on 31 March, detected several individuals from a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group moving from Russian territory. The guards immediately opened fire on the saboteurs, resulting in a small arms battle.

Quote: "Reserves from units of the State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed, artillery and mortar crews were engaged to counteract a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Coordinated actions by border guards and other components of the Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing the enemy to retreat."

