Ukrainian border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainian border guards have stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast.

Details: The border guard service reports that border guards, while carrying out a combat mission on one of the fronts of the state border in Sumy Oblast on 31 March, detected several individuals from a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group moving from Russian territory. The guards immediately opened fire on the saboteurs, resulting in a small arms battle.

Quote: "Reserves from units of the State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and Armed Forces of Ukraine were deployed, artillery and mortar crews were engaged to counteract a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Coordinated actions by border guards and other components of the Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing the enemy to retreat."

