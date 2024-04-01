All Sections
Russia actively deploys reconnaissance drones to compensate for lack of A-50 aircraft

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 April 2024, 12:59
Russian drone Zala. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The Russians are actively employing reconnaissance drones to compensate for the absence of A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russians actively utilise drones, both for reconnaissance and strike purposes. If we observed over 200 reconnaissance drones yesterday in our area of responsibility, spanning from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia, today there were slightly fewer. However, the enemy continues reconnaissance, and there is obviously a need to compensate for the absence of A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft in the air in this way."

Details: Humeniuk said that the Russians were gathering information for future targeted missile strikes as well as mass attacks. 

"Obviously, drone attacks will not cease because the enemy has stockpiled resources. Recently, we observed the transit of a cargo plane from Tehran to Moscow, indicating that both ready-made products like Shahed type and components are actively in use," Humeniuk added. 

Humeniuk also mentioned that kamikaze drone wreckage, which fell during the recent attacks, indicates that the Russians are increasing the volume of their production, as they are marked with specific letters from the Russian alphabet.

