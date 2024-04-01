All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has launched over 180 missiles and drones on Kyiv since start of year

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 1 April 2024, 14:01
Russia has launched over 180 missiles and drones on Kyiv since start of year
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russia has targeted Kyiv with over 180 missiles and drones of various types since the beginning of 2024.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy systematically launches strikes with drones and missiles of various types and modifications. The aggressor is trying to intimidate us and destroy our beautiful city. But they will not succeed. No matter how many weapons our enemy has.

Advertisement:

The evidence of this is the statistics on airstrikes targeting Kyiv for the first quarter of this year. The enemy used over 180 aerial weapons against Kyiv between 1 January 2024 and 1 April 2024."

Details: Russia has reportedly launched 5 3M22 Zircon missiles, 11 Kh-47M2 Kinzhals, 6 Iskanders, 3 Kh-69 missiles, 1 Kalibr, 113 Kh-101 missiles and 48 Shahed loitering munitions on Kyiv since the beginning of the year.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KyivRussiamissile strikeShahed drone
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Kyiv
Klitschko admits new Russian offensive on Kyiv is possible
Russian missiles fly towards Kyiv, then change their direction
Kyiv authorities enhance security amid threat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and attacks intensification
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: