Russia has launched over 180 missiles and drones on Kyiv since start of year

Russia has targeted Kyiv with over 180 missiles and drones of various types since the beginning of 2024.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy systematically launches strikes with drones and missiles of various types and modifications. The aggressor is trying to intimidate us and destroy our beautiful city. But they will not succeed. No matter how many weapons our enemy has.

The evidence of this is the statistics on airstrikes targeting Kyiv for the first quarter of this year. The enemy used over 180 aerial weapons against Kyiv between 1 January 2024 and 1 April 2024."

Details: Russia has reportedly launched 5 3M22 Zircon missiles, 11 Kh-47M2 Kinzhals, 6 Iskanders, 3 Kh-69 missiles, 1 Kalibr, 113 Kh-101 missiles and 48 Shahed loitering munitions on Kyiv since the beginning of the year.

Background:

On 22 March, Russian occupying forces launched over 60 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and almost 90 missiles of various types on Ukraine.

