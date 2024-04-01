All Sections
Japan provides Ukraine with almost US$120 million for healthcare and recovery

Economichna PravdaMonday, 1 April 2024, 15:04
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's state budget has received US$118 million in non-refundable loans from the Japanese government. The funds have been provided under two World Bank projects, HEAL Ukraine and HOPE.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Finance Ministry

Details: A total of US$70 million under the World Bank's HEAL Ukraine project will be directed to support the state budget through reimbursement of expenses incurred under the medical guarantee programme.

US$48.2 million under the World Bank's Housing Repair for People's Empowerment Project (HOPE) project. The project funds are allocated to reimburse state budget expenditures used to make compensation payments to homeowners for repairs in apartment buildings and private homes that need minor and medium repairs.

Background: Ukraine has received a US$1.5 billion Growth Foundations Development Policy Loan (DPL) from Japan and the United Kingdom through the World Bank.

