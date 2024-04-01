Ukrainian business back to positive economic outlook for first time in 5 months
Monday, 1 April 2024, 17:39
Ukrainian businesses have reported a positive economic outlook in March 2024, marking the first time in five consecutive months.
Source: data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)
Details: The Index of Business Expectations (IBE) rose to 52.0 in March from 47.5 in February, exceeding the neutral level (50 points).
The improvement in the outlook of respondents across all sectors was driven by:
- Increased sea and rail traffic;
- Stable situation in the foreign exchange market;
- Low inflation expectations;
- Seasonal recovery in business activity.
At the same time, the following factors remain constraints:
- Russian forces intensified attacks on critical facilities;
- The risk of insufficient international financing;
- The blockade on Ukraine’s western border.
