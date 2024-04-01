All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian business back to positive economic outlook for first time in 5 months

Economichna PravdaMonday, 1 April 2024, 17:39
Ukrainian business back to positive economic outlook for first time in 5 months
Money. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian businesses have reported a positive economic outlook in March 2024, marking the first time in five consecutive months.

Source: data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)

Details: The Index of Business Expectations (IBE) rose to 52.0 in March from 47.5 in February, exceeding the neutral level (50 points).

Advertisement:

The improvement in the outlook of respondents across all sectors was driven by:

  • Increased sea and rail traffic;
  • Stable situation in the foreign exchange market;
  • Low inflation expectations;
  • Seasonal recovery in business activity.

At the same time, the following factors remain constraints:

  • Russian forces intensified attacks on critical facilities;
  • The risk of insufficient international financing;
  • The blockade on Ukraine’s western border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: