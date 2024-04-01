Zara to reopen three stores in Kyiv on Wednesday

Inditex (owner of Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Massimo Dutti) will gradually resume its commercial operations in Ukraine, first opening its online network on Tuesday and, starting on Wednesday, about 20 stores of its brands, including three Zara stores, in Kyiv.

Source: Spanish news agency EFE

Details: This marks the textile giant's re-entry into the Ukrainian market over two years after closing its stores and cancelling e-commerce operations due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands will be back on sale for Ukrainian consumers this week.

Background:

On 8 March, it was reported that the mentioned brands belonging to Inditex are coming back to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, shares of Spanish clothing company Inditex, which owns the Zara brand, rose to a historic high after the company reported record revenue growth in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!