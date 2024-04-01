Pentagon official feels symptoms of Havana syndrome at NATO summit

A Pentagon representative who participated in last year’s NATO summit in Vilnius has symptoms similar to those reported by American officials who experienced the so-called Havana syndrome.

Source: Sabrina Singh, spokesperson of the Pentagon, cited by AP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Singh stated that the unnamed official was not part of the official delegation of US Defence Minister Lloyd Austin but was there "separately, attending meetings that were part of the NATO summit".

Advertisement:

"I can confirm that a senior [Department of Defense] official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents," Singh stated.

She did not disclose whether the official sought medical help, was forced to retire or ceased performing their duties due to health problems.

Asked about the possibility of Russia’s involvement, Singh recommended turning to the US intelligence community which is still investigating this case.

Earlier, investigative journalists reported new evidence that serious health problems – the so-called Havana syndrome a number of American officials have experienced – could have been caused by Russian military intelligence (GRU).

The phenomenon was named Havana Syndrome after US Embassy staff in Cuba began complaining about suspicious symptoms in 2016.

Victims suffered from a range of mysterious health problems, including hearing loss, insomnia, memory loss, balance disturbances and an inability to concentrate.

Symptoms lasting for months were accompanied by victims' complaints of ringing in the ears and a feeling of intense pressure in the head.

In 2017, the US State Department decided to radically reduce staff at the American Embassy in Cuba following a series of mysterious acoustic attacks on American diplomats.

In 2021, cases of Havana Syndrome among US diplomats were also reported in Austria.

Support UP or become our patron!