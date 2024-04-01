All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon official feels symptoms of Havana syndrome at NATO summit

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 1 April 2024, 22:26
Pentagon official feels symptoms of Havana syndrome at NATO summit
Sabrina Singh, spokesperson of the Pentagon. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Pentagon representative who participated in last year’s NATO summit in Vilnius has symptoms similar to those reported by American officials who experienced the so-called Havana syndrome.

Source: Sabrina Singh, spokesperson of the Pentagon, cited by AP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Singh stated that the unnamed official was not part of the official delegation of US Defence Minister Lloyd Austin but was there "separately, attending meetings that were part of the NATO summit".

Advertisement:

"I can confirm that a senior [Department of Defense] official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents," Singh stated.

She did not disclose whether the official sought medical help, was forced to retire or ceased performing their duties due to health problems.

Asked about the possibility of Russia’s involvement, Singh recommended turning to the US intelligence community which is still investigating this case.

Earlier, investigative journalists reported new evidence that serious health problems – the so-called Havana syndrome a number of American officials have experienced – could have been caused by Russian military intelligence (GRU).

The phenomenon was named Havana Syndrome after US Embassy staff in Cuba began complaining about suspicious symptoms in 2016.

Victims suffered from a range of mysterious health problems, including hearing loss, insomnia, memory loss, balance disturbances and an inability to concentrate.

Symptoms lasting for months were accompanied by victims' complaints of ringing in the ears and a feeling of intense pressure in the head.

In 2017, the US State Department decided to radically reduce staff at the American Embassy in Cuba following a series of mysterious acoustic attacks on American diplomats.

In 2021, cases of Havana Syndrome among US diplomats were also reported in Austria.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
USA
Media investigation reveals Russia's involvement in Havana Syndrome among US diplomats
Speaker Johnson announces innovations in US aid package for Ukraine
US House Speaker Johnson works on aid for Ukraine as threat of his removal looms – CNN
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: