US opposes China supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine – US State Department

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 00:11
Matthew Miller. Photo: Getty Images

The United States is concerned about the increased cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and opposes any steps by China that could support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Source: US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller; Ukrinform.

Details: In response to a question about the planned summit between the leaders of Russia and China, Miller said that the United States has made it very clear that it is against China taking any steps that would help support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China has made thousands of deliveries to Russian companies – including those under sanctions – producing missile launchers, armoured vehicles and strategic bombers.
  • In November 2023, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, stated that the US government had evidence that Chinese firms were likely helping to supply equipment to the Russian army in violation of Western sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAChinaRussia
