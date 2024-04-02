Moldovan President discusses Moldova's role in Ukraine's recovery with US Special Representative

Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, during which she stressed the importance of continuing US assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Sandu’s administration, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement said that the discussion focused on the role that Moldova could play in Ukraine's recovery process.

Sandu's administration noted that roads and railways in Moldova could facilitate communication between Ukraine, Romania and the rest of the European Union, stimulating regional trade and Ukraine’s economy.

In addition, the statement said the Moldovan capital Chișinău is ready to host companies involved in Ukraine's reconstruction to facilitate their access and further investment in the neighbouring country.

The officials also discussed how Russia's war against Ukraine has affected Moldovan citizens and businesses.

Background:

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu called for more support for Ukraine, which is currently fighting Russian aggression.

Before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Sandu about Russia's attempts to destabilise the situation in Transnistria.

