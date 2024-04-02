Ukraine brings back 17-year-old forcibly deported to Russia – photo

The Save Ukraine team has brought back to Ukraine Mykyta, 17, who was forcibly taken to Russia following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Mykola Kuleba, founder and CEO of the Save Ukraine NGO, on Telegram

Mykyta, 17, is now back in Ukraine. Photo: Save Ukraine

Quote from Kuleba: "Mykyta from the occupied city of Kherson was illegally and forcibly taken to Russia. For two years, he was forced to live in the enemy state, in an unfamiliar city, and to go to a Russian school, where Ukrainian kids were treated as mentally retarded because they were not able to master the Russian curriculum.

Schoolkids had to attend Conversations About Important Things classes and were taught military affairs and how to disassemble and reassemble a Kalashnikov rifle. The thing that scared Mykyta the most was that at the age of 18, after serving in the so-called Young Army, the Russians would force him to fight against his homeland."

Details: Prokudin said that Mykyta is now safely with his family and is being monitored by doctors and psychologists. He added that 48 children who have been abducted from the temporarily occupied territories in Kherson Oblast have been brought back to Ukraine since the beginning of 2024.

