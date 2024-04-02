Coal production at Ukrainian mines increases by almost 24% despite war

Coal production volumes at Ukrainian state mines have increased by 24% since the beginning of 2024 despite the risks of war, power outages, attacks and staff shortages.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote: "If in March 2022, 173,000 tonnes of coal were extracted at state coal mining businesses and this figure had been decreasing for a long time, then in January 2024, the production amounted to 178,000 tonnes; in February [it was] 197,000 tonnes and by the end of March, the production reached 221,000 tonnes, which is 24% more than in January," the statement said.

Details: Average daily production rates have also increased. Miners extracted an average of 4,100 tonnes per day in September, but it was already 7,100 tonnes in March.

In addition, coal stocks at the energy companies' warehouses are increasing due to the growth of coal production at state businesses. In particular, warehouses of thermal power plants and thermal power stations accumulated almost 1.208 million tonnes of coal, 508,000 tonnes more than planned, by the end of March.

"It is important for preparing for the 2024-2025 heating season, which has begun at domestic power plants where the security situation allows and recovery is ongoing after large-scale Russian strikes," the Ministry of Energy summarised.

Background: After the winter season, there are 236,000 tonnes more coal in the warehouses of thermal power stations than planned.

