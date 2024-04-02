All Sections
Defence Forces of Ukraine's South explain why Russia increases ballistic attacks from occupied Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 April 2024, 12:59
Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South). Screenshot

Russian occupation forces are increasingly using ballistic missiles deployed on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea to attack Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South) on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast; Army Inform

Quote: "The enemy is also switching tactics to the use of ballistics, realising that this is a difficult target for the response of our air defence forces. That is why they are trying to put pressure on the deeper regions of Ukraine, and not just on the frontline areas."

Details: Humeniuk reported that the Defence Forces know the number of Russian ground systems and track their manoeuvres.

Regarding the situation in the Black Sea, the press secretary noted that Russian missile carriers are equipped and deployed to their bases.

At the same time, their readiness is very high: 2-3 hours is enough for the ships to be on combat duty.

Humeniuk also added that the Russians may have accumulated a fairly powerful Kalibr missile capability and, quite possibly, after the change of leadership of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, they will look for ways to regain their positions at sea.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief, stressed that Ukraine's Defence Intelligence continues to monitor Russia’s missile production and stockpiling rates. Budanov said he thinks "soon we will once again start seeing Kalibrs, because the number of Kh-101 has dwindled significantly".

