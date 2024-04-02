Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted significant personnel and equipment losses on Russian forces, including the destruction of six photo-reconnaissance stations, along the Orikhiv and Kherson fronts on 1 April.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Quote: "Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rear. During the day, we confirmed that the enemy forces in the Orikhiv and Kherson fronts eased by 126 occupiers, one boat, and six aerial photo stations.

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 57 units of Russian armament and military equipment. Among them were 2 tanks, 22 armoured vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 2 UAVs, a radar station, and a long-range visual observation system.

Background: Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed a Russian attack and reconnaissance Forpost drone in the Black Sea, which is analogous to the Turkish Bayraktar UAV and costs USD 7 million.

