Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague attended by 57 countries

On Tuesday 2 March, 57 countries gathered at the Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in the Hague to discuss holding Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba talked about his speech at the conference and stressed the immediate need for justice for Ukrainians.

Quote: "In my speech at the opening of the Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference of 57 countries in The Hague, I emphasised that Ukrainians need justice right now. Not in a distant future," the minister said.

Kuleba mentioned "tangible results" in four areas, including:

Launch of the Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Aggression against Ukraine;

Establishment of the International Centre for the Prosecution of Crimes Against Ukraine (ICPA);

Issuance of the first four arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court, including against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin;

First decisions to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

"More work must be done. However, the first steps show that justice for Russian aggression and subsequent atrocities is unavoidable," Kuleba stressed.

