Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 April 2024, 20:32
Ukraine's retaliatory strikes on Russian territory hit further and further – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated in his video address on 2 April that Ukraine’s retaliatory strikes on facilities in Russia are hitting further and further.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address 

Quote: "The rescue operation is ongoing in the city of Dnipro after the Russian attack. Specifically, the buildings of an education institution and a kindergarten have been damaged. I am grateful to everyone responding and going to the site of the strikes in order to help people as soon as possible. This is what matters most. The fact that the Russian terrorists are attacked in response is not less important. These retaliatory strikes hit further and further every time."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that everyone involved in the Russian aggression must feel firsthand that this aggression will not go unpunished.

Quote: "Evil must lose. And it will lose. I am stressing this once again: air defence for Ukraine is the protection of life, it is what must work. The existing air defence systems should not be kept mothballed at some bases, when they can save thousands of lives from the Russian terror."

Background: 

  • The authorities of the Russian Federation's Tatarstan Republic reported a drone attack on companies in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, which resulted in an explosion and injured people. Earlier, it was reported that Shaheds were being assembled in Yelabuga. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the intelligence have indicated that the attack was carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), which deployed fixed-wing drones. 

