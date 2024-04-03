Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces have been attacking on seven frontline areas, most actively in Novopavlivka, with a total of 75 combat clashes recorded at the front line in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 April

Quote: "The enemy launched two missile strikes, 78 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas 66 times. At night, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using four Shahed UAVs. Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed four attack UAVs."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were attacked by the Russians: Volfyne, Oleksandrivka, Novoselytsia and Krasnopillia (Sumy Oblast); Synkivka and Lyptsi (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka, and Verkhnokamianske (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka, Hryhorivka, Stupochky, Berdychi, Kurdiumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Vodiane and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast); as well as Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts were attacked using artillery.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near the village of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks near the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks near the settlements of Spirne and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions..

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 24 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) as well as Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions eight times over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit one anti-aircraft missile system and 13 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, eight artillery pieces, one anti-tank weapon and one multiple-launch rocket system.

