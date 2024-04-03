Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 07:36
Russian forces launched four Shahed loitering munitions to attack Ukraine on the night of 2-3 April, with Ukrainian air defence units destroying all of them.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "The Shaheds have been shot down by mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces over Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts."
Details: The Russians launched their loitering munitions from around the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
In addition, Russian troops fired three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on Donetsk Oblast.
