Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight

Russian forces launched four Shahed loitering munitions to attack Ukraine on the night of 2-3 April, with Ukrainian air defence units destroying all of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "The Shaheds have been shot down by mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces over Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched their loitering munitions from around the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

In addition, Russian troops fired three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on Donetsk Oblast.

