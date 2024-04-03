All Sections
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 April 2024, 07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
A Ukrainian mobile fire group. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces launched four Shahed loitering munitions to attack Ukraine on the night of 2-3 April, with Ukrainian air defence units destroying all of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "The Shaheds have been shot down by mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces over Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched their loitering munitions from around the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

In addition, Russian troops fired three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles on Donetsk Oblast.

Subjects: air defenceShahed droneUkraine's Air Force
air defence
Ukraine's air defence network shoots down Russian missile on approach to Dnipro
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian missile over Kryvyi Rih district
Russia claims to down "Ukrainian rockets and UAVs" over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts
