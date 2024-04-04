Belarus sends propaganda literature to schools in occupied territories of Ukraine

Belarus has sent books from the Alexei Talay Foundation to schools in the occupied territories of Ukraine [Talay is a Belarusian Paralympian involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children – ed.].

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Belarusian regime continues to help Russia pursue its policy of genocide in the temporarily occupied territories.

Advertisement:

For example, the Alexei Talay Foundation sent books to Kherson Oblast. This foundation is named after a Paralympian, a puppet of Alexander Lukashenko, the usurper of Belarus. The foundation is a front organisation."

Details: The centre reports that most donated books are purely propaganda and, in fact, are part of Russian literature.

Additionally, participants of the afore-mentioned foundation have promised to assist the Russians with organising "patriotism lessons", meaning "to share the practices of Minsk gauleiters in destroying their own nation." [Gauleiter is a term used to refer to German governors of territories occupied by the Nazis in WWII – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!