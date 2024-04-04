Belarus sends propaganda literature to schools in occupied territories of Ukraine
Belarus has sent books from the Alexei Talay Foundation to schools in the occupied territories of Ukraine [Talay is a Belarusian Paralympian involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children – ed.].
Source: National Resistance Center
Quote: "The Belarusian regime continues to help Russia pursue its policy of genocide in the temporarily occupied territories.
For example, the Alexei Talay Foundation sent books to Kherson Oblast. This foundation is named after a Paralympian, a puppet of Alexander Lukashenko, the usurper of Belarus. The foundation is a front organisation."
Details: The centre reports that most donated books are purely propaganda and, in fact, are part of Russian literature.
Additionally, participants of the afore-mentioned foundation have promised to assist the Russians with organising "patriotism lessons", meaning "to share the practices of Minsk gauleiters in destroying their own nation." [Gauleiter is a term used to refer to German governors of territories occupied by the Nazis in WWII – ed.]
