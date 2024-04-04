Ukraine's Navy explains how Russia seeks to protect its fleet from drone attacks

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, has stated that the Russians are trying to protect their fleet from Ukrainian drone attacks by hiding warships in a bay, the entry to which is blocked by flooded barges.

Source: Pletenchuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This technique is not something new, they did the same thing around the so-called Crimean Bridge. They hang explosive barriers on barges. All this is used as a kind of defence structure".

Details: In addition, Pletenchuk recalled that Russia used the tactic of "sinking something" 10 years ago when it seized Crimea. Back then, the Russians had sunk their own ships to block the Ukrainian ones in the bay.

"As we can see, they have actually barricaded themselves in the Novorossiysk docking point, closed the entrance to the harbour, put up barriers and are just staying there."

