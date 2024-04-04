Latvia to donate €1 million in drones and contribute €10 million for shells in support of Ukraine

Latvia is developing a new security assistance package for Ukraine and will provide the first drones as part of the drone coalition. It will also financially contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Riga, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Very soon, we will send the first drones worth €1 million. The UAVs have been tested, and our colleagues have found them compliant with all the requirements," Siliņa said.

The Latvian minister noted that her country will contribute €10 million to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition.

"The next package of military assistance, including logistics assets, ammunition and weapons in our possession, is expected to be delivered this month," Siliņa said.

Background: Earlier, Latvia was reportedly planning to conclude a long-term support and security agreement with Ukraine, committing to provide military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP this year and over the next two years.

The United Kingdom, along with Latvia, leads the international drone coalition formed within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format.

Earlier, media reported that participants in a Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe had signed an agreement under which Kyiv would receive one million rounds of ammunition – more than was initially planned.

A total of 15 countries have joined the Czech initiative, namely Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Canada. Not all of them have publicly announced the amount of funds they have contributed to the purchase of the ammunition.

Czechia is leading the initiative to provide Ukraine with at least 800,000 rounds of ammunition, a number that could potentially rise to 1.5 million.

