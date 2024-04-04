All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvia to donate €1 million in drones and contribute €10 million for shells in support of Ukraine

Andrii Synyavskyi, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 April 2024, 12:37
Latvia to donate €1 million in drones and contribute €10 million for shells in support of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal and Evika Siliņa. Photo: Twitter (X)

Latvia is developing a new security assistance package for Ukraine and will provide the first drones as part of the drone coalition. It will also financially contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Riga, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Very soon, we will send the first drones worth €1 million. The UAVs have been tested, and our colleagues have found them compliant with all the requirements," Siliņa said.

Advertisement:

The Latvian minister noted that her country will contribute €10 million to the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition.

"The next package of military assistance, including logistics assets, ammunition and weapons in our possession, is expected to be delivered this month," Siliņa said.

Background: Earlier, Latvia was reportedly planning to conclude a long-term support and security agreement with Ukraine, committing to provide military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP this year and over the next two years.

The United Kingdom, along with Latvia, leads the international drone coalition formed within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format.

Earlier, media reported that participants in a Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine outside Europe had signed an agreement under which Kyiv would receive one million rounds of ammunition – more than was initially planned.

A total of 15 countries have joined the Czech initiative, namely Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland and Canada. Not all of them have publicly announced the amount of funds they have contributed to the purchase of the ammunition.

Czechia is leading the initiative to provide Ukraine with at least 800,000 rounds of ammunition, a number that could potentially rise to 1.5 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Latviadronesaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Latvia
Latvia to auction Moscow House in Riga, proceeds will go to Ukraine
Unknown vandals tear down pro-Ukraine posters near Russian Embassy in Riga – video
Latvia may deport hundreds of Russians
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: