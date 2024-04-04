Zelenskyy hears reports on hampering Russian advance at Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting

On 4 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where he discussed the most pressing issues with military officials.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting. The main issues at hand are the front, drones, electronic warfare and air defence."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he received a report from Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front's main sectors. He reported on the results of Ukraine’s stabilisation actions on the front, which stopped the Russian forces' advance.

The president was also informed of intelligence data on the Russians’ future plans and the Defence Forces' response.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov made a report on the implementation of contracts for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as the preparation of new agreements.

Zelenskyy says he has instructed the officials to provide similar reports on the missile programme.

Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reported on the fight against the means of the Russian air terror, including the effectiveness of electronic warfare, mobile fire groups, and air defence.

According to reports, the head of state also gave a number of instructions to improve Ukrainian tactics.

Support UP or become our patron!