Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills 2 people

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 4 April 2024, 19:22
Broken window. Stock photo: Getty images

The Russian army attacked the town of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 4 April, killing two people and injuring another one.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The town came under four airstrikes this evening. It was reported that two people were killed and one more was injured. Numerous private houses were damaged. 

The aftermath of the attack is being established."

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarcasualtiesattack
