Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 April 2024, 20:10
10 people poisoned by smoke in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attack – photo
Stock photo: Getty images

Ten people have been poisoned by the combustion products resulting from a fire caused by a Russian attack on Darivka hromada in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that the Russians were attacking the village of Poniativka for three hours during the night. After the attack, local residents began to complain of vision and breathing problems. 

In total, 10 people with signs of poisoning turned to the hospital for medical help. All the affected individuals received medical assistance and they will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.

Background: The Russians struck the village of Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast on 2 April, killing a 79-year-old man.

