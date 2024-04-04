Zelenskyy: Strengthening Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts' air defence is urgent – video

On 4 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military officials to discuss how to strengthen Kharkiv's air defence.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 4 April

Quote: "Today I spoke with the military about how to provide greater protection for Kharkiv – specifically in terms of air defence. All our diplomats have the same task. Bolstering air defence for Kharkiv, the entire Kharkiv region, Sumy region, and the southern regions is an absolute and urgent necessity.

And I am grateful to every country, every leader who is now in communication with us looking for opportunities to help. It is totally unacceptable that so many countries in the world are still thinking about how to counter terror, even though there are only a few political decisions needed – a few air defence systems that could fundamentally change the situation. We will continue appropriate work with our partners."

Details: Separately, Zelenskyy heard the report of Oleh Ivashchenko, the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, on specific actions carried out by him in this position, as well as the specific work of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

The president also described the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April as "vile Russian tactics."

Quote: "Of course, throughout the day there were reports on the situation in the regions. Special attention was paid to Kharkiv and the consequences of Russian strikes on the city. Today, unfortunately, four people were killed, including three rescuers from our State Emergency Service of Ukraine, because of a Shahed strike on an ordinary residential area. They arrived at the scene after the first strike and then the second hit occurred. A vile Russian tactic. My condolences to all the families and friends."

